Salmon Arm making a bid to host the 2024 55+BC Games

Last Games were held in 2019, COVID-19 forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021

In 2017, when Vernon hosted the 55+ BC Games, the flag is handed over to the Kimberly Cranbrook 2018 55+ Games at the closing ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 16. (File photo)

Salmon Arm is one of the B.C. communities bidding to host the 2024 55+ BC Games.

Following the city’s recent budget process, Mayor Alan Harrison said he is “excited and hopeful” about the City of Salmon Arm’s application.

“We had to put aside $60,000 as a condition of application. If successful that will be used to offset the costs of hosting the Games. There will be offsetting revenues, should we be successful in our application. If unsuccessful, the $60,000 is not spent,” he said.

Coun. Debbie Cannon is leading the city’s application and said she’s pleased the city was able to earmark the dollars required. Applications open in January.

“Crossing our fingers we are successful!” she said.

Prior to the pandemic, the Games were attracting in the 3,00 to 4,000 range of participants. According to the 55+ BC Games’ website, a total of 20 to 29 sports are featured over four days of competition from Wednesday to Saturday of the Games week.

Back in 2014, an economic study showed that 3,800 people participated in 25 sports in Langley, leaving more than $3 million in the business community. Additionally, any profit made from the Games themselves goes to community organizations.

In 2022, the 55+ BC Games will be held in Greater Victoria from Sept. 13 to 17. Abbotsford won the bid to host the 2023 Games.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

