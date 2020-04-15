A Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Mosquito Tournament held at Elks Park in June 2018. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball gets permission to build batting cage

City council gives the nod following a couple of years of staff’s discussion with the association

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball will be getting its wish granted.

In a letter dated March 13, prior to most COVID-19 restrictions, the association asked for permission to build a batting cage at Klahani Park.

“As you may know, it has been several years since our baseball athletes have had the use of a batting cage,” wrote Lori Deisroth, SAMBA secretary. “This is considered a key facility for baseball athletic development. This will also help relieve our total impact on the town ball diamonds, as it can act as a practice facility, sometimes in place of a diamond practice. It is getting more difficult to get sufficient ball diamond time for our growing numbers. The 2020 Spring season has 270 kids registered thus far.”

The letter explained that the installation of the support pole structure and prepping of floor surface would be done by SAMBA parents with appropriate skills.

Deisroth said SAMBA has currently secured $7,000 towards the project’s budget, with SASCU being the main sponsor. The funds would include a netting system, sign and building supplies.

She said the netting would go up for the baseball season and then be taken down.

At council’s April 14 meeting, Coun. Debbie Cannon made the motion that council support the request.

Read more: Salmon Arm Minor Baseball lands provincial tournament

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Riley Jepson wins baseball award

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, provided background.

He said city staff have been working with the ball association for a couple of years trying come up with a solution regarding the request for a batting cage.

With this recent submission, the funding and a tentative location for the cage’s construction, he said the association would like council’s support to construct it on city property.

Cannon spoke in favour of the request.

“I just think that minor baseball has been wanting to add this to the fields for their developmental program that they’ve been working on. Their numbers are increasing, their registration, and I think this is exciting for them to be able to have an infrastructure like this that will add to their training.”

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she thought she had heard that the city had plans to put in a batting cage.

Niewenhuizen said no.

“The city did not have plans to build batting cages, the city had plans build another ball field at some time. So this is in addition. This is something minor ball had been looking for.”

Council passed a unanimous motion of support.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmRecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First-ever NBA Horse Challenge connects athletes virtually during pandemic

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball gets permission to build batting cage

City council gives the nod following a couple of years of staff’s discussion with the association

Police watchdog investigates after man seriously injured during arrest near Sicamous

The incident took place around noon on Tuesday, April 14

Chase Fire Department responds to grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway

Residents called the fire department after seeing rising smoke

Braking device swiped from Shuswap zipline company

Chase’s Treetop Flyers appeals to public for return of Zipstop unit

Salvation Army to hold five-day food drive for fellow organizations in Salmon Arm

Second Harvest and SAFE Society to be recipients of food collected in grocery store parking lots

B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

COVID-19: Vernon council offers one-time grant for taxpayers

City of Vernon reduces property taxes payable by more than $906K amid pandemic

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

Okanagan Tim Hortons outlet to reopen for takeout

Vernon outlet will open for takeout deliveries starting Thursday, April 16

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’

One in each health authority, hosted by local MLAs

Summerland business leaders look to recovery

COVID-19 pandemic continues, but entrepreneurs are planning for the future

Emergency doctors urged to avoid drugs used to ventilate COVID-19 patients

The association warned Canada’s shortage could become critical in weeks

Train catches fire in Revelstoke

The event occured April 11

Most Read