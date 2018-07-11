Brady Scott (left) of the Salmon Arm Young Guns plays catcher while the Kelowna Sun Devils are at bat during minor baseball play. (Rebecca Scott Photography)

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball teams make big wins over the weekend

Young Guns, Hornets triumph over Okanagan-Shuswap teams

It was a heck of a weekend for Salmon Arm Minor Baseball teams.

The tadpole Summer ball team, The Young Guns, hosted Kelowna and Kamloops this weekend, winning both of their games 21-5 and 11-7 respectively. In the Game against Kelowna, Julien Ivany was named MVP and Grady Romyn was given the Heart and Hustle award for the most outstanding effort.

In the Game against Kamloops it was Brady Scott who came up as MVP and Cohen Robinson for Heart and Hustle. These boys will continue their season in Vernon this Saturday when they take on Vernon and Kamloops in a double-header.

The mosquito Summer Ball team, the Hornets, were in Penticton this weekend for a double header losing their first game by a single point, coming up 19-18, but took the momentum back in the second game to win 14-6. Phoenix Portas was awarded MVP in the first game and Wesley Spence in the second.

The peewee Summer Ball team, the Hornets, were in West Kelowna this weekend Playing Penticton and Kelowna. Salmon Arm defeated the Penticton Tigers 21-12, with Hayden Koroluk hitting his first ever out-of-the-park home run. The peewee squad then defeated the Kelowna Sun Devils 17-11 in the afternoon.

Grady Romyn (centre) of the Salmon Arm Young Guns rounds second base on his way to third after hitting one into the outfield against the Kelowna Sun Devils. (Rebecca Scott Photography)

Wesley Spence of the Salmon Arm Hornets winds up for a pitch. (Image contributed)

