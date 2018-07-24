Salmon Arm Minor Baseball teams make wins in home and away games

Teams hit the field in matches against Okanagan and mainland teams

Tanner Mayes of the Salmon Arm Young guns baseball team takes a swing during his time at bat against the Penticton Tigers in Kelowna. (Rebecca Scott Photography)

It was another fun- filled baseball weekend for Salmon Arm as the peewee, mosquito and bantam teams all took to the diamond for games.

On Saturday, the mosquito Hornets lost to the Penticton Tigers 15-13 in a hard-fought game, but came back in the second game to win 14-13 in another close game. This weekends, mosquito MVPs were Eldyn Pauls and Sayer Mayes.

On Sunday, the peewee Hornets and the Salmon Arm tadpole Young Guns took to the field. The Young Guns were in Kelowna and took on the Pentiction Tigers and the Kelowna Sun Devils in a double-header.

The boys played some amazing baseball, making plays and taking advantage of every opportunity at bat. The Young Guns defeated both Penticton and Kelowna 15-13 and 22-6 respectively.

In the Peewee division the Hornets faced Kamloops and Kelowna in a pair of games played out at ball diamonds in Kamloops.

They were victorious in their first matchup against Kamloops, winning 16-6, but lost in their second game against Kamloops in a close 12-10 defeat.

The Salmon Arm Hornets Bantam AA team wrapped up their season this past weekend with a marathon series of games.

The team played an interlock schedule with the Lower Mainland, facing off in a series of games where their performance decided their next opponents. It was a tough go for the Hornets but they still managed wins over much larger cities during these games over the weekend.

It was definitely a learning experience for these young men, and they were able to improve as individual players and a team.

Submitted by Rebecca Scott and Jon Hay

Ben Perkins of the Salmon Arm Young Guns tadpole team makes a catch for an out at second base during their game against the Penticton Tigers. (Rebecca Scott Photography)

Gavin Tulak of the Salmon Arm peewee Hornets baseball team smacks a ball hard into the outfield during a game against Penticton July 21 at Elks Park in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Lincoln Thurgood of the Salmon Arm peewee Hornets baseball team winds up for a pitch during a game against Penticton at Elks Park July 21. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Players with the Salmon Arm peewee Hornets baseball team slap their coaches high-five while running in from the outfield after striking out Penticton during a game at Elks Park July 21. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Brendan Hughes of the Salmon Arm peewee Hornets baseball team takes a swing that would land him at first base during a game against Pentictonat Elks Park July 21. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Levi Robinson lets the bat fly out of his arms in the follow through as he gets set to run out to base after making a hit in a game against Penticton at Elks Park July 21. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)