Salmon Arm minor baseball teams on a hot streak

Salmon Arm Blue Bombers player Pete Foulger runs in to home after hitting his first-ever home run. Not only was it his first home run, Foulger managed to hit a grand slam, an extremely rare feat at any level of baseball. (Image credit: Greg Perkins)

The Salmon Arm Johnston Memorial Tadpole Tournament took over baseball fields in Salmon Arm May 27, filling the air with the sharp crack of bats knocking balls out of the park and the cheers of eager fans as they watched these young ball players tear up the field.

Six teams competed in the tournament altogether, including four from Salmon Arm and one from Revelstoke and Sorrento.

These young baseball all-stars played their hearts out and in the end it was a home-team showdown as the Salmon Arm Blue Bombers went up against the Salmon Arm Silver Blasters in the championship game.

The Blue Bombers took home first place, going undefeated in five games over the weekend. The Blue Bombers’ Pete Foulger crossed home plate after hitting his first home run ever, a grand slam no less, in the fourth inning of the championship game.

In other Salmon Arm Minor Baseball play over the weekend, the Salmon Arm peewee select team brought down Kamloops in back-to-back games.

However, they weren’t the only local baseball hot-shots knocking back-to-back wins out of the park.

The Salmon Arm mosquito select team also played a double-header against Vernon at Creekside Park, coming out on top in both of their games.

Salmon Arm blew open a tight second game by scoring five runs in their last at-bats, cementing a big lead during the end of the close game and holding Vernon to one run in their half of the inning.

