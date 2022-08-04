Salmon Arm Minor Baseball U15A Hornets take talents to Provincials

The Salmon Arm Minor Baseball U15A Hornets are in Pitt Meadows for the Provincial Championships this weekend, after coming through when it counted.

The team defeated the Central Okanagan Minor Baseball squad from Kelowna 14-7 on July 29 to earn one of two Interior Zone berths at the Provincials.

The team came together after a successful spring season, with a number of the boys not wanting to stop playing. Tom Hughes stepped up to coach the team for a summer run.

“This has really been a tremendous group of kids, with a real desire to play and have fun out on the field,” said Hughes. “They really came together as a team and pulled out a win when it counted most. Now we look forward to some big action in our four games at the Provincial tournament.”

Team members include: Aiden Burden, Alexander Lamerton, Brendan Hughes, Elijah Gibson, Hudson Lucas, Jakob Ringman, Kaleb Giesbrecht, Layton Jackson, Liam Bentley, Noah Shane, Nolan Beck, Riley Lavigne, Sam Hwang and Wesley Spence.

In the round-robin, the Hornets face the North Delta Knights on Thursday evening, the Surrey Canadians and the VCB Mounties on Friday and the Ladysmith 49ers on Saturday before being seeded for the final rounds.

Submitted

Read more: Vernon Canadians bag baseball bronze

Read more: Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association receives honour, pays tribute to respected coach

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmBaseball