Salmon Arm minor hockey players recognized for achievements over past hockey season

Travis Heward, left, and Dylan Allen, right, winners of most improved awards on June 5, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer) Kenslie Cameron, left, and Sadie Gennings, right, winners of most improved awards on June 5, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer) Rylan Geall, winner of a most sportsmanlike award on June 5, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer) Connor West, winner of a most dedicated award on June 5, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer) Roy Sakaki, administrator of the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association, speaks to the crowd outside of the Shaw Centre on June 5, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer) An orange Salmon Arm Silvertips jersey which was placed on a podium on June 5, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Aidan Lindblad offers his advice to young hockey players outside of the Shaw Center on June 5, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm minor hockey players have been awarded for their efforts in this past hockey season, a season that was much different than usual because of the pandemic.

Medals and certificates were handed out to players from age seven and under divisions all the way up to the under-18 divisions, for both recreational and rep teams. The awards ceremony took place outside of the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on June 5.

Players were recognized for being the most sportsmanlike, improved, or dedicated players on their teams.

At the end of the ceremony, there were also awards for outstanding coaches, volunteers and referees.

Roy Sakaki, Administrator of the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association (SAMHA), was the MC for the event, speaking from a podium with a special jersey on the front.

“In the wake of the tragedy discovered in Kamloops, this orange jersey, it is placed in honour of those children,” said Sakaki, speaking also for SAMHA.

Sakaki welcomed two Salmon Arm Silverbacks players to the event, who were there to share their advice for younger players as well as to be the ones to give the kids their medals.

Sakaki asked Silverbacks forward Aidan Lindblad what he’d say to a kid who wanted to pursue hockey at a higher level.

“Enjoy every moment, make lots of friends and enjoy the memories,” said Lindblad. “Just have tons of fun, that’s my best advice.”

Read more: In photos: Young Salmon Arm baseballers play first games of season

Read more: Column: How we can help to meet goals of B.C. Restart plan

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockey