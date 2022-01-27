Salmon Arm Paralympic champion heading to second Winter Games

Cross-country skier Natalie Wilkie has three Paralympic medals and is looking for more in Beijing

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie will be competing in the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games and is looking to expand her already-impressive medal collection. (Canadian Paralympic Committee image)

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie is headed to the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

In a Jan. 26 media release, the Canadian Paralympic Committee announced the 12 para-nordic athletes who’d be competing for Canada at the games. Eight of those announced are already Paralympic medalists, including Wilkie.

The cross-country skier won three medals — one each of bronze, silver and gold — in her 2018 Paralympic debut at the young age of 17.

“I’m really excited to be heading to my second Paralympic Games and building on my success…” said Wilkie.

“Having four more years of hard training, I know my teammates and I are stronger, and more focused than ever.”

Wilkie will be competing in the women’s standing category by her friends Brittany Hudak and Emily Young.

