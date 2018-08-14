Salmon Arm peewee Hornets take gold in BC Baseball Provincials

The Salmon Arm peewee U13A Hornets baseball team comes together for a group photo after the BC Baseball Provincials in West Kelowna, proudly displaying their gold medals and championship banner after a 13-0 shutout victory in the finals. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Over the weekend the Salmon Arm peewee U13A Hornets competed in the 2018 BC Baseball Provincials in West Kelowna, returning home with a championship victory under their belts.

They played four games to decide their semifinals placement, going 3-1 to finish first in their pool.

In their first game they went 10-1 against Cloverdale with Eric Thompson named MVP. Game two was a close loss 6-5 against Aldergrove, with Jake Hendricks taking the MVP. Game three was a big 12-2 win against Tri-city with Tate Spence named MVP. Their final game before semifinals was a 19-7 victory against Chilliwack, with Avery Deisroth taking MVP.

After their hot streak in qualifiers, it was on to the semifinals against Abbotsford where the Salmon Arm Hornets won 8-3 and Colson Johnson was awarded MVP.

The final matchup was against Aldergrove once again, where they made up for their previous loss with a 13-0 shutout victory and Donnie Robichaud earned MVP in the championship winning game.

Colson Johnston follows through on a swing during one of his turns at bat during the BC Baseball Provincials in West Kelowna. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Avery Desiroth makes a leap to catch a ball during the BC BAseball provincials in West Kelowna. (Kristall Burgess Photography)

Donnie Robichaud stands stoically atop the mound as he prepares to fire off a pitch during the BC Baseball Provincials in West Kelowna. (Kristal Burgess Photography)