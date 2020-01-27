Forty-four teams competed in the Bonspiel at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre over the weekend of Jan. 24 to 26. (Clancy Whiteside - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm rinks have strong showing in bonspiels

Ladies and mens competitions ran Jan. 24 to 26 at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre

The Salmon Arm Curling Centre hosted open bonspiels for men and women on the weekend of Jan. 24 to 26. Forty-four teams participated in the event.

On the women’s side, the Powell rink from Vernon took the top prize, followed by the Denton rink from Penticton and Salmon Arm’s Gerow rink.

In the men’s event, rinks with players from Salmon Arm dominated. The Long rink from Salmon Arm picked up the championship. The Case rink, made up of players from Salmon Arm and Enderby, took second and the Paetch rink, also from Salmon Arm, placed third.

Curling Centre general manager Bob Genoway thanked both the bonspiel participants and the volunteers who helped the event go off without a hitch.

