Salmon Arm Royals undefeated in Williams Lake tournament

The Salmon Arm midget Royals hockey team present their gold medals won at the Jeff Alexander Memorial Midget Tournament Feb. 7-9, 2020. From left to right – top row: Dave York, Austen York, Blake McBeth, Austin Phillips, Brooklyn Davidson, Connor McKee, Brandon Jacobson, Damien Earl, Reid Parlby, Scott Lega. Middle row: Madison Wallace, Kaira Simard, Natasha Kociuba, Jocelyn Lauzon, Tyler Agema. Bottom row: Kaiden Viik. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm midget Royals hockey team took gold at a Williams Lake tournament.

The Jeff Alexander Memorial Midget Tournament, held in the lake city from Feb. 7-9, was attended by 10 midget house teams from across the Okanagan. Five Williams Lake teams and teams representing Kamloops, Mackenzie, Lillooet and 100 Mile House took part.

The Royals went 3 and 0, ending up in third place behind Kamloops and Mackenzie. In the semi final, the Royals clashed with Mackenzie and emerged victorious with a 4-3 win. With the final against Kamloops left, the Royals went to work again taking the gold with a 5-2 win.

