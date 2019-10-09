Salmon Arm runners excel at annual Reino Run

Reino Runners Under sunny skies, Ian McKechnie leads the runners away from the start line in the 8.5-kilometre Reino Run at Larch Hills on Sunday, Oct. 6. Salmon Arm runners excelled, with full results available online at Zone 4. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer) Reino Runners Under sunny skies, Ian McKechnie leads the runners away from the start line in the 8.5-kilometre Reino Run at Larch Hills on Sunday, Oct. 6. Salmon Arm runners excelled, with full results available online at Zone 4. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Under sunny skies, Ian McKechnie leads the runners away from the start line in the 8.5-kilometre Reino Run at Larch Hills on Sunday, Oct. 6. Salmon Arm runners excelled, with full results available online at Zone 4. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter