Salmon Arm runners put in strong showing at provincial championships

Cross country runners from Salmon Arm Secondary’s Jackson and Sullivan campuses, as well as Shuswap Middle School, attended the B.C. High School Cross Country Running Championships on Nov. 6, 2021 in Vancouver. (School District 83 images)

Young Salmon Arm runners put in a strong showing at the recent high school provincial championships.

Boys and girls teams from Salmon Arm Secondary’s Jackson and Sullivan campuses, as well as two Grade 8 students from Shuswap Middle School, crossed the province for the B.C. High School Cross Country Running Championships last week.

Championship races were held on Nov. 6 at Jericho Beach in Vancouver. According to School District 83 communications, Salmon Arm Secondary senior coach Dave Van Bergeyk said it was a large event with between 230 and 265 runners in each category, and between 25 to 30 teams.

Ronan Wiens had Salmon Arm’s best performance. A Grade 8 at Shuswap Middle School, Wiens won a silver medal in the Grade 8-12 open para race.

In their respective races, the Sullivan senior boys team came in fifth place and the Sullivan senior girls team came in ninth. The Jackson junior boys team came in seventh.

The top 25 runners in each championship race were given a ribbon. Sam Calkins received one for his 18th place finish in the senior boys race; Frankie Ayotte received one for finishing just three places behind Calkins.

