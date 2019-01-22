Salmon Arm Secondary Golds take first place in home tournament

The Salmon Arm Secondary Golds basketball team ended a historical losing streak and took the top spot in their home tournament over the last week.
On Jan. 15, in Kelowna, the Golds defeated the KSS Owls 93-76, marking the first time a senior boys’ team from Salmon Arm has defeated Kelowna Secondary since 2004. With Salmon Arm’s win, both teams are tied in league play, with SAS moving to the top of the leader board in the Okanagan Valley 4A League.
If the Golds win their last three games in league play, they will remain on top of the league standings, and head into the Valley Championships as the number one seed.
The Golds took this winning mindset into their home tournament over the weekend. In the Golds’ first contest of the tournament, SAS defeated Kelowna Christian School 92-49.
In the Golds’ second game, they defeated South Kamloops Secondary 78-67.
In a much anticipated final, the Golds were matched up against Vernon Secondary, who is provincially ranked third in the division. After losing a physical and hard fought battle to the Panthers at the Fulton Tournament last week, Salmon Arm was looking forward to competing with VSS once again.
In a game that remained close throughout and saw several lead changes, the Golds eventually pulled away and defeated Vernon 101-88 in the end, sealing the tournament victory and taking the top spot.
To complete a busy week of basketball, the Golds completed the weekend with a victory on Sunday over the Penticton Lakers 82-46. In a game that would determine the standings in Valley league play, the Golds were able to overcome their tournament fatigue and hold down a victory.
The Golds will be refocusing and gearing up for a tournament in Winfield next weekend. Their first game in the George Elliot Tournament will be Friday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. against Seaton Secondary from Vernon.
Submitted by Aaron Smith
Matthew Paiement of the Golds takes a wide stance and throws up his hands while blocking a KCS player making his way up the court during their game in the Golds’ Invitational Tournament, Jan. 18. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)
Jackson Mayes throws a pass out from his chest while attempting to get the ball out into neutral space during a game against Kelowna Christian School in the Golds’ Invitational Tournament, Jan 18. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)
Daniel Wyss of the Golds eyes up a clear path to the net during a game against Kelowna Christian School in the Golds’ Invitational Tournament, Jan. 18. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)