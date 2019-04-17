Salmon Arm Secondary Golds undefeated the start the Rugby 7’s season

Both the junior and senior squads have not been beaten yet after a tournament

The snow is off the fields and the season is underway for the Salmon Arm Secondary junior and senior boys rugby squads. Both teams went undefeated in tournament play on Thursday, April 11.

The SAS junior boys Rugby 7’s team had an impressive start to the season against Aberdeen Hall and Rutland Secondary.

Aberdeen opened up the scoring with the first try however Sam Hall and Carter Billy both scored for SAS to finish the game with a great victory.

The second game was against the Rutland 7’s team. Louis Scherr fought off two tackles and scored the first SAS try under the posts. Moubarack Moussa made an impressive play slicing and dicing through the Aberdeen defence to score a try.

Logan Nitchie set up a scoring play by taking the ball off a big Rutland Rugby brute, then spinning the ball wide to Cristian Fronea. Fronea came within five metres of a try and Moussa drove it home for his second of the game.

The SAS Senior Boys Rugby team shocked a lot of people, even themselves with good results in Rugby 7’s tournament play to kick off the season.

Although they had only three to five players at practice then 11 on the bus for, the tournament was a head turning moment for co-coach Brandt Adams. Amazed with a win over Rutland 1 try to Phillip Smith, Luke Simmonds and Isaac Turgeon O’Brien scoring for SAS.

Kelowna Christian and Immaculata put a team together, however didn’t put much on the score board.

SAS broke the scoreboard with trys scored by: Ken Pittman, Phillip Smith, Caleb Aylard, Carl Crawford, Scott Favell, and Spencer Paquette.

The Golds jumped up the ladder and into the tournament final match against Mount Boucherie. It was a nitty gritty game until Carl Crawford ran for 80 metres to score the first try for SAS. Mt Boucherie quickly answered back with a try of their own.

Scott Favell took down Simon the 6’4” Beast from Mt Boucherie stopping him from scoring. With only seconds left Mt Boucherie had a penalty against them and Luke Simmonds took a quick tap to show and go over the try line for the Win. SAS is off to the BC Rugby 7’s Provincials in the Junior and Senior division on April 25 – 28 at St. Georges school in Vancouver.

The 7’s season is the only boys rugby that will be coming out SAS this year as the school will not be fielding 15’s sides due to a lack of players.

