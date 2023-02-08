Salmon Arm Secondary Jewels go undefeated to win Rutland Invitational

The Salmon Arm Secondary Jewels senior girls basketball team won the Rutland Secondary School Invitational on Feb. 4, going undefeated in three games. From left, Coach Jorri Duxbury, Ainslie Mueller, Makayla Cadden, Tegan Schielke, Olivia Lega, Elail Celeste, Ryann Decker, Tessa Elliott, Sophia Torrie, Fiea Marsh and Coach Tekki Brown-Hryniw. (Photo contributed)

The Salmon Arm Secondary Jewels basketball team has revved up their game during the latter part of the season, tallying a 17-win, 6-loss record.

During the Feb. 4 weekend, the Jewels won the Rutland Secondary School Invitational, going undefeated in three games. They began their winning performance against Pen High and then the KSS B team, winding up with a defeat of Vernon’s Seaton in the final.

Coach Tekki Brown-Hryniw said the win was an entire team contribution as everyone on the roster contributed from both the perimeter and in the paint.

“This team has worked hard towards becoming a strong unit and is in good form as they head into the playoffs at Okanagan Mission School February 17th and 18. Good luck Jewels!”

The Jewels host Norkam from Kamloops on Tuesday, Feb. 14 when seniors Tessa Elliott, Ryann Decker, Sophia Torrie and Ainslie Mueller will be recognized for their contributions and dedication to the team.

The coaches congratulated the senior players on their accomplishments.

The Jewels team of Ainslie Mueller, Makayla Cadden, Tegan Schielke, Olivia Lega, Elail Celeste, Ryann Decker, Tessa Elliott, Sophia Torrie and Fiea Marsh are coached by Brown-Hryniw and Jorri Duxbury.

The Jewels and the Golds both end their league play with games on Thursday, Feb. 9 and Tuesday, Feb. 14.

On Feb. 9 the teams host Mt. Boucherie, the Jewels playing at 5 p.m. and the Golds at 6:45.

Come Feb. 14, Norkam comes to town, playing the Jewels at 5 and the Golds at 6:45 p.m. Fans are welcome.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

