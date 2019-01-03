Salmon Arm Secondary Jewels need help getting to Hawaii

The soccer team is doing a bottle drive to finish off their fundraising to cover travel costs

The Salmon Arm Secondary Jewels soccer team at an earlier fundraiser to help pay for their trip to Hawaii. (SASS Jewels Soccer Team/Facebook)

The Salmon Arm Jewels Senior Girls Soccer Team need some help getting away to show off their soccer skills in a warmer climate. The team have been working hard for months fundraising for the trip and are now gearing up for their final fundraiser, a bottle drive on Jan. 5.

The team will be picking up bottles in Salmon Arm and the Blind Bay and White Lake area from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 5. Bottles can also be dropped off at Action Safety Service located at 416 4 St. NE on Salmon Arm on Jan. 4 0r 5.

The bottle drive is one of several fundraisers the soccer team have done to pay for the trip to Hawaii which will depart on March 21 and return on March 30. The team has also run the concession at a youth soccer tournament, put on a garage sale and barbecue, sold Purdy’s chocolate bars and run a soccer skills and drills clinic to help pay for the trip.

For more information or to arrange pickup of bottles call Kim at 250-574-3866.

