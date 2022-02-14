The team of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Beck, Alex Watkins, Nick Metcalfe, representing Salmon Arm Secondary’s JL Jackson campus, came up on the winning side of a 10-8 nail biter at the BC Okanagan Valley High school Regional Playdown Finals to proceed to the BC High School Curling Provincials in Kelowna Curling Club in March. The team is grateful to coaches Darryl and Kate Horne for sharing their time and experience, and to the Salmon Arm Curling Club for providing the ice time for practice. (Cilla Watkins photo)
Salmon Arm Secondary JL Jackson rink rocks playdowns to win spot at provincials
Kaiden Beck, Nolan Beck, Alex Watkins, Nick Metcalfe win 10-8 in nail biter
The team of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Beck, Alex Watkins, Nick Metcalfe, representing Salmon Arm Secondary’s JL Jackson campus, came up on the winning side of a 10-8 nail biter at the BC Okanagan Valley High school regional playdown finals to proceed to the BC High School Curling Provincials in Kelowna Curling Club in March. The team is grateful to coaches Darryl and Kate Horne for sharing their time and experience, and to the Salmon Arm Curling Club for providing the ice time for practice and SASCU for sponsoring that time.
