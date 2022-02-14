Salmon Arm Secondary JL Jackson rink rocks playdowns to win spot at provincials

The team of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Beck, Alex Watkins, Nick Metcalfe, representing Salmon Arm Secondary’s JL Jackson campus, came up on the winning side of a 10-8 nail biter at the BC Okanagan Valley High school Regional Playdown Finals to proceed to the BC High School Curling Provincials in Kelowna Curling Club in March. The team is grateful to coaches Darryl and Kate Horne for sharing their time and experience, and to the Salmon Arm Curling Club for providing the ice time for practice. (Cilla Watkins photo)

The team of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Beck, Alex Watkins, Nick Metcalfe, representing Salmon Arm Secondary’s JL Jackson campus, came up on the winning side of a 10-8 nail biter at the BC Okanagan Valley High school regional playdown finals to proceed to the BC High School Curling Provincials in Kelowna Curling Club in March. The team is grateful to coaches Darryl and Kate Horne for sharing their time and experience, and to the Salmon Arm Curling Club for providing the ice time for practice and SASCU for sponsoring that time.

Read more: Salmon Arm Secondary Senior Boys Golds basketball team win three in Lower Mainland

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armcurling