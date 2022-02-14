The team of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Beck, Alex Watkins, Nick Metcalfe, representing Salmon Arm Secondary’s JL Jackson campus, came up on the winning side of a 10-8 nail biter at the BC Okanagan Valley High school Regional Playdown Finals to proceed to the BC High School Curling Provincials in Kelowna Curling Club in March. The team is grateful to coaches Darryl and Kate Horne for sharing their time and experience, and to the Salmon Arm Curling Club for providing the ice time for practice. (Cilla Watkins photo)

The team of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Beck, Alex Watkins, Nick Metcalfe, representing Salmon Arm Secondary’s JL Jackson campus, came up on the winning side of a 10-8 nail biter at the BC Okanagan Valley High school Regional Playdown Finals to proceed to the BC High School Curling Provincials in Kelowna Curling Club in March. The team is grateful to coaches Darryl and Kate Horne for sharing their time and experience, and to the Salmon Arm Curling Club for providing the ice time for practice. (Cilla Watkins photo)

Salmon Arm Secondary JL Jackson rink rocks playdowns to win spot at provincials

Kaiden Beck, Nolan Beck, Alex Watkins, Nick Metcalfe win 10-8 in nail biter

  • Feb. 14, 2022 11:50 a.m.
  • Sports

The team of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Beck, Alex Watkins, Nick Metcalfe, representing Salmon Arm Secondary’s JL Jackson campus, came up on the winning side of a 10-8 nail biter at the BC Okanagan Valley High school regional playdown finals to proceed to the BC High School Curling Provincials in Kelowna Curling Club in March. The team is grateful to coaches Darryl and Kate Horne for sharing their time and experience, and to the Salmon Arm Curling Club for providing the ice time for practice and SASCU for sponsoring that time.

Read more: Salmon Arm Secondary Senior Boys Golds basketball team win three in Lower Mainland

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armcurling

Previous story
Russian skater can compete, but Olympic medal ceremony won’t be held
Next story
Former Canadian bobsledder wins 3rd gold, this time in U.S. colours

Just Posted

Thola Heckrodt races up The Beast during the Teck BC Cup Interval start classic even at Larch Hills on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Brad Calkins photo)
More than 400 athletes compete in weekend of Teck BC Cup events at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

The team of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Beck, Alex Watkins, Nick Metcalfe, representing Salmon Arm Secondary’s JL Jackson campus, came up on the winning side of a 10-8 nail biter at the BC Okanagan Valley High school Regional Playdown Finals to proceed to the BC High School Curling Provincials in Kelowna Curling Club in March. The team is grateful to coaches Darryl and Kate Horne for sharing their time and experience, and to the Salmon Arm Curling Club for providing the ice time for practice. (Cilla Watkins photo)
Salmon Arm Secondary JL Jackson rink rocks playdowns to win spot at provincials

Trucks are blocked by police barricades as a rally against COVID-19 restrictions, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers continues in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Ottawa police have made two arrests following demonstration-related investigations, as the anti-vaccine mandate protest continues to keep the capital at a standstill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Letter: Governments urged to bring end to blockades, occupation of Ottawa

According to Statistic Canada, the price of groceries increased by 5.7 per cent in 2021, and is expected to continue rising in 2022. (File photo)
Opinion: Rising food prices emphasize need to grow and process more in the Shuswap