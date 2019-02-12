Salmon Arm Secondary Jr. Golds win zone championship

Leyton Boyd of the Jr. Golds keeps his eye on the ball as he receives a pass, while Vaughn McManamna and Matt Bushell cover a Kalamalka Secondary defender during the semifinals of the North Okanagan Zones tournament at Salmon Arm Secondary. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

After finishing their regular season undefeated, Salmon Arm’s Jr. Golds basketball team kept up the stellar performance and swept the Okanagan zone championships.

During the 2018-19 season, the Golds were the team to beat in the Okanagan zone. A fierce practice schedule, sometimes six days a week, kept them sharp and in good form to stop the competition. In points totals, the team outscored the competition by a total of 615-291, claiming more than double the points that were scored against them.

Related: Senior Golds defeat Rutland in final home game

As the top-ranked team heading into the tournament, there was little doubt the Golds would make it to finals, claiming a bye into the semifinals based on their performance.

In their semifinal match, hitting the court Friday, Feb. 8 against Kalamalka Secondary, the Golds’ undefeated streak held fast as the boys locked down a 55-37 victory. This win set them up for the final match of the weekend, to be held Saturday, Feb. 9.

Vernon Secondary was the final obstacle in the zones tournament, boasting a 7-1 record in the regular season, with their lone defeat coming at the hands of Salmon Arm. The Golds’ luck and good play held throughout the finals, leading them to a zone championship and a 61-30 victory over Vernon Secondary.

Related: Senior Golds top second tournament in a row

The top two teams, Salmon Arm and Vernon Secondary, qualify for the Central Zone Valley Championships which will be held Feb. 15-16 in Kelowna. During the Valley’s, the four teams that make semifinals will advance to the provincial championships Feb. 22-26 in Langley.

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

(From left) Matt Bushell, Vaughn McManamna, Jonah Rivette and Brad Martin close in around a Kalamalka Secondary player to block access to the net and intercept the shot. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)