Leyton Boyd of the Jr. Golds keeps his eye on the ball as he receives a pass, while Vaughn McManamna and Matt Bushell cover a Kalamalka Secondary defender during the semifinals of the North Okanagan Zones tournament at Salmon Arm Secondary. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Secondary Jr. Golds win zone championship

Basketball team remains undefeated, moves on to Valley Championship

After finishing their regular season undefeated, Salmon Arm’s Jr. Golds basketball team kept up the stellar performance and swept the Okanagan zone championships.

During the 2018-19 season, the Golds were the team to beat in the Okanagan zone. A fierce practice schedule, sometimes six days a week, kept them sharp and in good form to stop the competition. In points totals, the team outscored the competition by a total of 615-291, claiming more than double the points that were scored against them.

As the top-ranked team heading into the tournament, there was little doubt the Golds would make it to finals, claiming a bye into the semifinals based on their performance.

In their semifinal match, hitting the court Friday, Feb. 8 against Kalamalka Secondary, the Golds’ undefeated streak held fast as the boys locked down a 55-37 victory. This win set them up for the final match of the weekend, to be held Saturday, Feb. 9.

Vernon Secondary was the final obstacle in the zones tournament, boasting a 7-1 record in the regular season, with their lone defeat coming at the hands of Salmon Arm. The Golds’ luck and good play held throughout the finals, leading them to a zone championship and a 61-30 victory over Vernon Secondary.

The top two teams, Salmon Arm and Vernon Secondary, qualify for the Central Zone Valley Championships which will be held Feb. 15-16 in Kelowna. During the Valley’s, the four teams that make semifinals will advance to the provincial championships Feb. 22-26 in Langley.

 

(From left) Matt Bushell, Vaughn McManamna, Jonah Rivette and Brad Martin close in around a Kalamalka Secondary player to block access to the net and intercept the shot. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Leyton Boyd of the Jr. Golds makes a leap to block a layup shot from a Kalamalka Secondary player, while teammates Jonah Rivette and Vaughn McManamna watch for the rebound. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Most Read