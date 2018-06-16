Coach Kristi Spelay presenting to Julia Hart. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Secondary recognizes athletes at annual gala

Coaches and instructors present athlete of the year awards

Salmon Arm Secondary held its Athletic Gala June 12, recognizing the dedication and achievements of several junior and senior athletes who played on one or more of its many sports teams.

During the gala, seven athletes in particular were recognized for their performance over the past school year, being named athletes of the year for the 2017-18 season. Not only did these students excel in individual sports, but many of them competed on several different teams.

The junior girls athletes of the year were Maggie Beckner, who played volleyball in addition to running track and cross country and being part of the bike team, and Julia Hart who played volleyball, basketball and soccer.

For the junior boys, Chase Henning, who was on the ski team and played football, rugby and ran track, and Calvin Hepburn, who was also on the ski team and the SAS mountain bike team, were named athletes of the year.

The senior girls athlete of the year was Megan Hart, who ran on the cross-country team as well as hitting the pitch with the SAS soccer squad.

For the senior boys, Konrad van Varseveld, who ran cross-country and rode on the mountain bike team, and Alton Neid, who played soccer, basketball and curling, were named athletes of the year.

The Athletic Gala was also a chance for SAS to unveil a new display to honour alumni who achieve great things at the highest level of para-sport. The school already features a wall dedicated to former students who went on to become Olympic athletes. In light of Natalie Wilkie’s three medals – one bronze, silver and gold in the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics, a similar wall will now recognize the achievements of Wilkie and other Paralympic Athletes that may come out of SAS in the future.

 

Teacher Tiffany Lombaert presenting to Maggie Beckner. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Barry Coxour, SAS curling coach, presenting to senior athlete of the year Alton Neid. (Image contributed by Rob Neid)

Coach Chris Stromgren presenting to Calvin Hepburn. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Coach Suzy Beckner presenting to Chase Henning. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Coach Dave Van Burgyk presenting to Konrad van Varseveld. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

