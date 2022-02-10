Salmon Arm Secondary Senior Boys Golds basketball team win three in Lower Mainland

After a successful weekend in the Lower Mainland, the Salmon Arm Senior Boys Golds basketball team will be heading to the Valleys later this month to play for a spot in the provincial championships. (Contributed)

By Jeff Johnson

Contributor

This past weekend, the Salmon Arm Senior Boys Golds basketball team headed to the Lower Mainland to face some tough competition.

It was the first time this season the boys have been able to see how they measure up within the province.

They faced Triple-A honourable mention, Carson Graham, on Thursday and the team put together a defensive gem and won 65-40.

Leading the scoring was Beckett Johnson with 21, Finn Rodwell with 13 and Rowan Trow with 9.

The Golds then played former provincial Quad-A champion, Kitsilano, and won a physical game 70-58. Beckett Johnson contributed 36 points, Jack Doray 12 points and Finn Rodwell 9 points.

In their last game on Saturday, they faced MEI of Abbotsford, who had just come off a huge win against the 7th ranked team in the province, GW Graham. Johnson put up 27 points, Rodwell 9 points and Sheldon Hardy a solid 8 points. A strong defensive effort was led by Rowan Trow and that, combined with some solid rebounding from Jaden Brennan and Max Beckner, sealed the 76-64 win.

These three wins have catapulted the Golds to the 9th ranked Triple-A team in the province, which isn’t an easy task.

The Golds are heading into Valleys in the upcoming weeks, where they will have to beat the #6 ranked Okanagan Mission from Kelowna to earn a spot at the Provincial Championships, which will run March 9-12th at the Langley Events Center.

