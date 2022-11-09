Salmon Arm Secondary soccer team going for Gold

The Salmon Arm Secondary Golds soccer team is close to earning a spot in the provincial championships.

Finishing its season at the top of the AAA Boys’ Thompson Okanagan League, the Golds are now in the playoffs.

Their semi-final game will be played Tuesday, Nov. 15 at either 10:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

If the Golds win the semi-final, they move on to the final game and the provincial championship berth at 4 p.m. the same day.

The games were scheduled to take place at Salmon Arm Secondary this week, but because of snowfall, remaining games will be played at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops.

Teacher sponsor Darcy Calkins said Salmon Arm Secondary faces a partiular challenge due to the smaller sizes of their Grade 11 and 12 classes, but that this year the team came together and proved how strong they are.

The league consisted of the Golds, one team from Kamloops and four teams from Kelowna. They played 10 games, with the Golds winning eight, tying one and losing one.

Being in the top position in the league, the Golds automatically moved through the quarter-final games which were scheduled for Nov. 4 but cancelled due to weather.

They are also supposed to receive home field advantage for their playoff games, but since the weather restricted their travel they no longer get this perk.

