The Larch Hills north zone cross-country championships saw 92 competitors from across the North Okanagan. (Photo Submitted)

Salmon Arm Secondary students sweep podium at cross-country competition

SAS won three of the four team events

Students from Salmon Arm schools consistently placed in the top five finishers at the Larch Hills north zone cross-country championships race.

Held Wednesday, Oct. 16, the race saw a total of 92 athletes from across the North Okanagan compete. Salmon Arm Secondary won three of the four team categories coming in first for the junior boys, senior boys and senior girls. SAS came second in the junior girls category.

Notable individual results include two SAS students from the Jackson campus, Finn Rodwell placed first in the junior boys category and in the same race Frankie Ayotte placed third. Nathan King, a Grade 8 student from Shuswap Middle School placed fourth. In the senior girls division SAS swept the podium with Lys Milne placing first, Maggie Beckner in second, Phoebe Barnes in third and Jessica Roodzant of King’s Christian placed fourth.

Dave van Bergeyk, coach and counsellor at Salmon Arm Secondary is highly pleased with the results.

“As coach, I am proud of the athletes and grateful to all the support provided in putting on the event, from my fellow coaches at Jackson and Shuswap and from parents and other community members,” van Bergeyk said.

