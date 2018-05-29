Salmon Arm Secondary takes gold in High School Mountain Bike Provincials

Bikers Taylen Hryniw (Salmon Arm Secondary) and Leah Nash (Salmon Arm Secondary) start the endurance race with a smile at Provincial High School Mountain Bike Championships May 26. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

The B.C. High School Mountain Biking Provincials hit the South Canoe trails in Salmon Arm May 26, with over 200 riders racing to bring their team across the finish line with the best times.

Riders were divided into cross-country and enduro categories, with separate divisions for junior, senior, juvenile and bantam age groups among boys and girls.

The Salmon Arm Secondary (SAS) team placed first overall in the provincial competition, bringing home the gold on their home turf.

In the senior boys cross-country division Joe Davies of Pemberton Secondary had the fastest time at 46:16, with Ben Van Bergyk and Konrad van Varseveld of Salmon Arm Secondary placing second and third.

In the female senior division, Emily Williams took first with a time of 57:05, a full three minutes ahead of second place Leah Nash, both riders from the SAS team. Ella MacDonald of Pemberton Secondary took third in the senior girls division.

In the junior boys cross-country, Nathan Pruner of Windsor Secondary took first in 46:49, with Calvin Hepburn of SAS and Aaron Griezic of Argyle Secondary taking second and third. In Junior girls Mickaela Hoskin of Howe Sound Secondary took first with a time of 44:21 with Camie Rushbrook of Whistler Secondary and Arriya Kuiper of Pemberton Secondary taking second and third.

In the juvenile boys cross-country races Cody Wessels of Vernon placed first while Max Daburger and Johnny Helly of Vallyview took second and third. In the girls category Sienna Dickson of Don Ross Middle School took first, with Sophia van Varseveld and Claire Van Bergyk of Shuswap Middle School placing second and third.

In the bantam boys cross-country, Jacob Hepburn of Shuswap Middle took first, with Kenzo Okazaki of Whistler taking second and Lucas Sherman of SMS taking third place. In the bantam girls races, Kaila Lafreniere of Whistler placed first with Ella Mills of SMS bringing up second and Elly Hoskin of Don Ross Middle School placing third.

In the senior boys enduro races, Jeremy Helly of Vallyview placed first, with Konrad van Varseveld and Ben Van Bergyk coming in second and third. In senior girls enduro, Emily Williams of SAS took first, Ella MacDonald of Pemberton placed second and Leah Nash of SAS placed third.

In the junior boys enduro, Calvin Hepburn of SAS rode to first place while Sean Turin of Pemberton and Nathan Pruner of Windsor brought up the second and third spots. In the junior girls races, Camie Rushbrook of Whistler took first, Mickaela Hoskin of Howe Sound placed second and Tessa Black of Carson Graham Secondary placed third.

For the juvenile boys enduro races, Haydyn Wynter of Coast Mountain Academy placed first, Aiden Hougen of SAS took second and Johnny Helly of Vallyview brought up third place. In the juvenile girls division, Sienna Dickson of Don Ross Middle School took first place with Claire Van Bergyk and Sophia van Varseveld of SAS bringing up second and third place.

For the bantam boys enduro category, Kenzo Okazaki of Whistler secondary placed first with Ryan Daburger of Vallyview and Seth Cooperman of Clearwater Secondary taking second and third. In the girls bantam races, Kaila Lafreniere of Whistler took first, Ella Mills of Shuswap Middle School took second and Elly Hoskin of Don Ross Middle School placed third.

Racers Eric Blamire and Caden Sherman (Cup Vanier Secondary School) take it easy at the start line of the Provincial High School Mountain Bike Championships which took place at the South Canoe Trails May 26. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Stephen Moore (Salmon Arm Secondary School) gets caught in the dust while riding amidst a pack of fellow bikers during the Provincial High School Mountain Bike Championships May 26. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)