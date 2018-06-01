Salmon Arm Secondary track team hits provincial championships

Results from their first day of competition in Langley

Lys Milne of the Salmon Arm Secondary School track and field team makes a leap over the hurdle as she raced to seventh place during the junior girls 1500m steeplechase event at the 2018 B.C. High School Track & Field Provincial Championships in Langley May 31. (Miranda Gathercole/Black Press)

The Salmon Arm Secondary School track and field team hit the road to Langley to compete in the B.C. High School Track and Field Provincial Championships May 31 – June 2. Over 2000 junior and senior athletes from across B.C. are entered in the event, made up of the top four finishers in the various regional track and field competitions held throughout May.

On the first day of competition, May 31, the SAS track team saw nine athletes compete in eight events.

Lys Milne placed 16th in the junior girls 1500m run and seventh in the 1500m steeplechase. Maggie Beckner also placed ninth in the 1500m steeplechase event.

Jordan King, Braidy Parkes, Meghan Kujat and Gabriella Torrie ran as the SAS jr girls 4x100m relay team, taking 26th place in the relay race. Torrie and Kujat also placed 25th and 27th in the 400m run, respectively.

In the junior boys competitions, Evan Goldman placed 17th in the 400m run while Chase Henning came in 19th in the long-jump event.

For the senior girls, Madeline Wiebe was the lone competitor from SAS on May 31, placing 25th in the 400m run.

Competition continues in Langley through June 2, final results, photos and score updates will be posted as they are made available.

