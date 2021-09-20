A Rutland Voodoos player attempts to evade the Salmon Arm Golds while advancing the ball in play under the lights at the Little Mountain Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

A Rutland Voodoos player attempts to evade the Salmon Arm Golds while advancing the ball in play under the lights at the Little Mountain Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm senior Golds tackle undefeated Rutland team under Friday night lights

Large crowd shows up to cheer on home team’s return to play

It may not have been the kickoff to football season the Salmon Arm Secondary Senior Golds were aiming for, but the home team received love all the same from an enthusiastic crowd Friday night.

The varsity Golds returned to play on Sept. 17 versus the Rutland Voodoos under the lights at the Little Mountain Sports Complex. Despite the cool, rainy weather, a sizeable crowd lined up along one side of the field to cheer on the Salmon Arm team.

Salmon Arm Secondary athletic director Rob Neid said the Golds lost to the “very good and undefeated” Voodoo team, 47-12. Touchdowns were scored by Sam Riopel (with a touchdown pass from Cowen Boyde) and Domenic Kemitzis, who scored a rushing touchdown on the last play of the game. Interceptions were made by Owen Stockbrueger and Ethan McPherson.

Next up, the Golds will be at Greater Vernon Park on the Okanagan College campus to take on Vernon Secondary.

Also in SAS athletics, the Jewels volleyball team hosts Kelowna Secondary (B team) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Sullivan campus gym.

Read more: Salmon Arm Golds back in action

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmFootball

 

A Salmon Arm senior Golds player navigates a would-be Rutland Voodoos interceptor in play under the lights at the Little Mountain Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Salmon Arm Synergy teams battle it out in BBall Nationals

Just Posted

Vernon’s Mission Hill Elementary School Grade 5 student Connor Castonguay (right) casts his ballot into the box in front of polling clerk, school principal Devon Tyssen, during the school’s Students Vote day for the federal election Monday, Sept. 20. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
North Okanagan, Shuswap students get crack at federal election vote

From left to right: Conservative candidate Mel Arnold, People’s Party candidate Kyle Delfing, Liberal candidate Shelley Desautels, Green Party candidate Andrea Gunner and New Democratic Party candidate Ron Johnston.
UPDATE: Early results show Arnold in the lead for North Okanagan-Shuswap

A Salmon Arm senior Golds player navigates a would-be Rutland Voodoos interceptor in play under the lights at the Little Mountain Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm senior Golds tackle undefeated Rutland team under Friday night lights

Plans for an expansion of the Maple Tree Montessori Daycare show the area, in purple, at the corner of 12th Street SE and Auto Road, where the daycare wishes to use city property for parking. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Plan to use city land for parking for Salmon Arm daycare expansion gets initial nod