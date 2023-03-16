Salmon Arm Silverback recognized for proficiency on ice and in school

Salmon Arm Silverback Owen Beckner was named the BCHL’s High School Player of the Month for February 2023. (BCHL image)

A Salmon Arm Silverback has been recognized as the BC Hockey League’s High School Player of the Month.

On Thursday, March 16, the BCHL announced this honour had gone to Owen Beckner for February 2023, during which the Silverbacks centre averaged over a point per game, having scored two goals and added seven assists over eight contests.

“The 2005-born product of Victoria, B.C. had at least a point in all but two games in February, including back-to-back games where he contributed two and three assists respectively,” said the BCHL in a media release.

“In the classroom, Beckner is a standout student at Salmon Arm Secondary. Last year, he earned a 100 per cent grade in Social Studies 11 and this year, received an A letter grade in both Pre-Calculus 12 and Anatomy & Physiology 12.”

Beckner is in his second season with the Silverbacks, and the 2023 NHL Draft prospect is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Colorado College.

