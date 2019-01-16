Salmon Arm Silverbacks add forward Jack Sampson to the bench

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have a new addition to their offensive lineup, who they hope will add an imposing physical presence on the ice as they close off the back-half of the season.

The Silverbacks have acquired Jack Sampson from the Corpus Christi IceRays, in exchange for future considerations on player trades and acquisitions.

Sampson has a small amount of history with a Silverbacks’ player, and will be reunited with forward Trevor Adams, as the two played together with the Fox Motors hockey teams in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. Adams was on the U16 team in 2015-16 while Sampson was on the U18 squad, and both were on the older team in 2016-17.

Hailing from Portage, Michigan, Sampson brings a big body to the offensive line, standing at 6’4” and weighing in at 210 lbs. The 20-year-old’s season has been split between two teams in the North American Hockey League so far. In 10 games with the Lone Star Brahmas, Sampson had two goals and three assists for five points. After being traded to the Corpus Christi IceRays, he put up two goals and four assists in 22 games.

“We are pleased to announce that we have acquired Jack Sampson from the Corpus Christi Icerays of the North American Hockey League. Sampson is a 6’4”, 210 lb. power forward from Portage, Michigan who previously played with current Silverback Trevor Adams in the Fox Motors U18 program. Jack is an imposing player who we feel will make an immediate impact on our team and be a fan favourite due to his physical style of play,” said Silverbacks Head Coach and GM Scott Atkinson.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks organization would like to welcome Sampson and his family to the team. This acquisition comes just a week after the team announced the addition of veteran defenceman Darren Rizzolo to the team.

Wearing #17, Sampson will join his new Silverbacks teammates this weekend as they head to the Island for a triple header against Alberni Valley, Nanaimo and Cowichan Valley.

