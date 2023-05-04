Salmon Arm Silverbacks clinch 3-2 overtime win, returning to Penticton to push for Game 6

Silverback Ethan Ullrick scored twice in the May 3 contest at Shaw Centre

Salmon Arm Silverbacks begin piling on teammate Isaac Lambert after his game-winning overtime goal versus the Penticton Vees on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (BCHL/Facebook video)

ICYMI: Ethan Ullrick got two more in regulation for the ‘Backs last night – giving him three goals over his last two. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/v8IRouVj1k — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) May 4, 2023

An overtime tie-breaker versus the Vees has the Salmon Arm Silverbacks returning to Penticton for Game 5 of the BCHL Interior Conference finals.

After a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vees at Shaw Centre on Tuesday, May 3, the Silverbacks rallied the following night, breaking the visiting Penticton team’s 3-0 winning streak in this playoff series by picking up a 3-2 overtime win of their own.

The first period saw an early, unassisted goal scored by Penticton’s Callum Arnott, with neither team’s players earning time in the penalty box.

In the second period, the Silverbacks were unable to capitalize on an early Penticton penalty, but were successful in killing off a pair of subsequent Vees power plays.

At 14:56, Salmon Arm’s Ethan Ullrick, assisted by Mathieu Bourgault and Maddux Martin, got the puck past Vees goalie Luca Di Pasquo to even things up. The score remained tied at 1-1 through the remainder of the frame.

Excitement picked up at 48 seconds into the third frame, both on the ice and among the 1,200-plus attendees in the stands at Shaw Centre, when Aydar Suniev potted another goal for Penticton in power-play time left over from the second period. Around mid-frame, Ullrick once again lit up the board, with assists by Owen Beckner and Brandon Santa Juana. Further scoring attempts were denied on both ends, pushing the game into overtime.

At 3:36 in the first overtime, Isaac Lambert scored the game winner for Salmon Arm, keeping the team in the running in the Interior Conference.

Lambert was named the game’s first star, Ullrick received the second-star honour and third star went to Salmon Arm netminder Matthew Tovell, who stopped 33 of 35 shots on net.

On Friday, May 5, the Silverbacks will be back at the South Okanagan Events Centre, looking to force game six back in Salmon Arm on the 7th. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Read more: Silverbacks looking for vital win versus Vees in Game 4 of Interior Conference Finals

Read more: Penticton Vees, Salmon Arm Silverbacks to meet for BCHL’s Interior Conference title

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmBCHLhockeySalmon Arm Silverbacks