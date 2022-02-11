Salmon Arm Silverbacks concede late third period goal to Prince George, lose 4-2

The Silverbacks are currently in second place in the BCHL’s Interior Division

The Prince George Spruce Kings felled the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Wednesday night, Feb. 9.

The ‘Backs hosted the Kings at the Shaw Centre for some B.C. Hockey League action and lost 4-2.

In the first period, the Silverbacks came out strong — at one point, they were outshooting the Kings 14-5. Salmon Arm opened the scoring thanks to Noah Serdachny tipping in a Zach Smith shot; however, that was all the scoring the first frame would bring.

In the second period, the Kings “piled on the shots” according to Silverbacks play by play announcer and communications coordinator Blake Friars. The Spruce Kings scored their first goal off the stick of Austin Fraser, who took advantage of a defensive misplay. They then took a 2-1 lead when Even Fedele tipped in a shot from a Kings defenceman.

The Silverbacks didn’t let them have the lead for long, as Simon Tassy responded with a “laser” of a shot that beat the Kings goalie and tied the game at two. In the second, the Silverbacks were outshot 14-5 and ‘Backs goalie Owen Say had to stand tall in the crease.

With just two minutes left in the third period, Prince George would upset Salmon Arm when Luke German found himself wide open in front of Say, placing a shot under Say’s blocker. The Kings would add an empty-netter to make the score 4-2 and left the Shaw Centre with two points under their belt.

The Silverbacks sit at second place (59 points) in the BCHL’s Interior Division, one point behind the leading Penticton Vees (60 points) as of Feb. 10.

The ‘Backs have already secured a playoff position thanks to their 28-6-2-1 record. They’re back in action Friday night when they visit the Trail Smoke Eaters.

