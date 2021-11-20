Salmon Arm Silverbacks defeat West Kelowna Warriors 6-3 on home ice

The two teams meet again tonight, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm

By Blake Friars, Contributor

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks erupted for four goals in the third period, with forward Simon Tassy recording a hat-trick to help the Silverbacks defeat the West Kelowna Warriors 6-3 at home on Nov. 19.

The Silverbacks got off to a quick start on a Friday night inside the Shaw Centre against the Warriors. Just 1:10 into the hockey game, defenceman Jake Lammens sprung Santa Juana, and he roofed it over the glove of Johnny Derrick to make it 1-0 Silverbacks on the first shot of the game.

The Warriors thought they had a tying goal, but the goal was waved off after the referee determined that goalie Owen Say was interfered with. The Warriors, to their credit, stuck with it and tied the game for real moments later when Elan Bar-Lev-Wise shot one through the five-hole of Say for his ninth of the season. The Silverbacks outshot the Warriors 13-9 in the opening 20 minutes.

There were no penalties in the middle frame, and three goals were scored — two for the road team and one for the home side. First, it was defenceman Pat Lawn letting one go from the point, and it found a way through Say to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead.

But the top line answered quickly for the Backs. Lammens threw a puck at the net, and it went right to Tassy on the doorstep, beating Derrick over the pad to tie it at two. The Warriors regained the lead just 1:30 later when Riley Sharun beat Say over the glove to give the Warriors a 3-2 lead.

In the final frame, the Silverbacks hit the ground running. Five minutes into the period on a powerplay, Mike Ladyman went coast to coast and beat Derrick glove side, sending the Silverbacks fans into a frenzy. The goal was Ladyman’s second of the season, and it more importantly tied the game at three.

Then things got feisty. Danny Ciccarello and Riely Shaun dropped the gloves in front of the Warriors bench, with Ciccarello getting the takedown, and it seemed to give the Silverbacks bench a burst of energy.

Just 11 seconds after the tussle, Tassy was the recipient of a dreadful turnover at the Warriors line, and he danced around Derrick for his second of the night and his 15th on the season.

Then late in the period, Tassy set up Serdachny for his sixth of the campaign, giving the Silverbacks a huge insurance goal and a 5-3 lead. Tassy completed the hat-trick in the game’s final minute and gave the Silverbacks a 6-3 victory. Tassy now has 17 goals in his last 11 meetings vs. the Warriors.

With the win, the Silverbacks leapfrog the Warriors in the standings and improve to 11-2-1 on the season. The two teams will meet again tonight, Nov. 20, in Salmon Arm for a 6:00 p.m. puck drop.

