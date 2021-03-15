The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are looking forward to returning to action with the upcoming shortened season recently announced last week by the BCHL. (Salmon Arm Silverbacks/Facebook image)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are looking forward to returning to action with the upcoming shortened season recently announced last week by the BCHL. (Salmon Arm Silverbacks/Facebook image)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks excited for return to play

BCHL preparing for series of games with teams divided into pods

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are going into quarantine as part of preparations underway for their safe return to play.

Last week, the BCHL announced the Office of the Provincial Health Officer had approved the league’s proposal for a five-week series of Junior A games under its COVID-19 plan.

According to the BCHL, the league will operate in a “pod” model where three to four teams will play each other in five different locations across the province. Vernon is among those locations.

The condensed season will begin the first week of April, and a full schedule will be released in coming weeks according to the league.

In a March 12 video responding to the announcement, Silverbacks general manager Brooks Christensen said the team’s players were excited and relieved.

Read more: BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks pull off few tricks in Halloween win over Vernon

Christensen said the team has undergone months of training, working on ice and in the gym five days a week in preparation for the possibility of returning to play. He thanked the players and staff for their ongoing commitment, as well as others in the community whose support for the team has been unwavering, including billet families.

“Our organization is nothing without the billet families that we have, and the impact that they make to our players is just phenomenal and I can’t thank the enough…,” said Christensen.

The BCHL said it has hired a chief medical officer who will oversee all COVID-19 safety protocols for the five-week season, including testing and a quarantine period for players and team staff.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets ready to bust out redesigned third-jersey
Next story
Vernon officially one of five B.C. Hockey League pod cities

Just Posted

Highway 97A in Armstrong is closed in both directions Monday afternoon, just after 4 p.m., due to a serious accident at Rosedale Avenue. Detours are in effect in both directions. (Bob Dunbar photo)
WATCH: Air ambulance lands at serious Armstrong crash

Single-lane alternating traffic in effect at Rosedale and Hwy. 97A

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are looking forward to returning to action with the upcoming shortened season recently announced last week by the BCHL. (Salmon Arm Silverbacks/Facebook image)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks excited for return to play

BCHL preparing for series of games with teams divided into pods

SpaceX’s Starlink may have been spotted above Armstrong overnight March 30, 2020. (File)
Shuswap man happy to learn mysterious lights have terrestrial link

Grandview Bench resident surprised by sight of train of lights in sky early Sunday morning

Okanagan Culinary and Pastry Arts students Jessica Madinabeitia and Mariko Nagata prepare lunches for the OC Serves Up program.
Okanagan College serves up free healthy meals to students facing food insecurity

Students who are struggling financially have access to free healthy meals through the OC Serves Up initiative.

Signs are set up outside Salmon Arm’s SASCU Recreation Centre for the start of Interior Health’s COVID-19 immunization clinic on Monday morning, March 15, 2021. Appointment bookings began on March 8, and the clinic will operate seven days a week. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Immunization clinic gets underway at Salmon Arm recreation centre

Interior Health booking appointments for phase 2 of vaccination schedule

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Roch Fortin, owner of the Okanagan’s only maple syrup store Maple Roch in Summerland, shows how sap from sugar maple trees at Nomad Cider is boiled and turned into syrup. (Monique Tamminga)
Turning Summerland sap into sweet syrup

Dozens took in fun of tasting and watching syrup boil on Sunday

(File photo)
Kamloops man charged with forcible confinement, assault, firearms offences

David Norman Myales faces numerous counts in connection to a March 11 incident

About a dozen people came out to Skaha Lake Sunday in Penticton (March 14, 2021) to protest the possibility of alcohol being sold at the beach. (Contributed)
Penticton group rallies to prevent booze sales at Skaha Lake

City council will vote on a multi-million dollar plan to revitalize Skaha Lake park Tuesday

Kal Tire Place and the City of Vernon will be one of five B.C. Hockey League pod venues for the shortened season starting in April. (File photo)
Vernon officially one of five B.C. Hockey League pod cities

Who the Vipers will be playing in the pod has not been announced

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

BC Wildfire map for March 15.
11-hectare wildfire ‘under control’ near Merritt

BC Wildfire Service says these small blazes are not unusual for this time of year

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Most Read