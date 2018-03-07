Defenceman Akito Hirose chases the puck behind the Silverbacks net during playoff action March 7 at the Shaw Centre. The ‘Backs played a formidable defensive game and goalie Kyle Dumba stopped 49 shots on goal before the Vipers found a crack his defenses during overtime. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks fall 1-0 to Vernon Vipers in final playoff game

A tense game decided in overtime seals the ‘Backs playoff hopes

The Silverbacks played their final game of the season March 7, falling 1-0 to the Vernon Vipers and being taken out of the running for the BCHL Fred Page Cup playoffs.

It was a seriously tense match that bled into overtime after 60 minutes of regulation play with no goals for either side. Fans of both teams were on the edge of their seats by the end, gasping at every dramatic play and show of finesse.

The first period ended with 14 shots on goal for Vernon and nine for Salmon Arm. Both teams made a few strong plays during the first, poking for holes in the opponents’ defence. Vernon made a few attempts to land snipes from inside the zone and Salmon Arm’s Rhett Kingston just barely missed out on a breakaway attempt, but neither team landed a point on the board.

Things started getting a little more fired-up in the second, a penalty-heavy period that saw aggressive play from both teams. If the first period was about calmly probing the opponent for weakness, the second was about trying to smash through that weak point with a battering ram. Some big hits rocked the boards and echoed through the arena as possession of the puck was desperately sought across a nail-biting 20 minutes of play. Shots on goal by the end were 13 for Vernon and nine for Salmon Arm.

In the third period both teams were hit hard by penalties early on, with the Silverbacks losing use of one of their top scorers, Rhett Kingston, for much of the period through a game misconduct penalty. Vernon also took a five-minute major penalty early on. Despite this, both teams continued to sweat it out on the ice, vying hard to land the decisive single goal that would decide the game.

Shots on goal were even by the end of the third, 14 for Vernon and 13 for Salmon Arm, but still no points on the scoreboard for either side. The Silverbacks came within inches of a goal at least twice during the third period, sending the crowd into an uproar several times as the puck dinged off the post or was narrowly deflected by Vipers goalie Ty Taylor.

By the end of the period the Silverbacks faced a dilemma: they were three seconds into a penalty just as the game was coming into overtime. The Vipers took advantage of this to the fullest, piling into the Silverbacks’ zone and shooting rapid-fire slapshots. After a long, drawn out and extremely tense game in regulation the overtime period faded out in a mere three minutes and 23 seconds after a goal from Vipers forward Niko Karamanis put Vernon on the board and sealed the Silverbacks playoff hopes for the year.

Kyle Dumba of the Silverbacks was named player of the game for his outstanding performance in net during the match. He stopped 49 shots and played 63 minutes of ice time before shot number 50 finally slipped into the net.

While the Vernon Vipers move on to the next round of the Fred Page Cup playoffs, the Silverbacks will be packing it in for the season, thanking their fans for their continued support and planning for the next year of BCHL hockey that awaits.

 

The home crowd fell into stunned silence when the Vernon Vipers finally got a puck past Silverbacks goalie Kyle Dumba in overtime after he stonewalled 49 shots across three periods during their fourth and final playoff game at the Shaw Centre March 7. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Silverbacks’ defenceman Ryan Hogg races for the puck against Vipers’ forwards Jesse Lansdell and Niko Karamanis during the silverbacks final playoff game. The tense matchup lasted a scoreless three perods before being decided in the first five minutes of overtime. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Defenceman Austin Chorney pivots to chase the puck after a shot on the Silverbacks goal by the Vernon Vipers during their final 2018 playoff game at the Shaw Centre March 7. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Coyotes score with a minute left to slide past Canucks

Just Posted

Search for Ryan Shtuka goes on

Salmon Arm woman and her dog volunteer at Sun Peaks Resort

Rally planned during Sagmoen inquiry

Curtis Sagmoen back in court Thursday, via video, in Vernon

BC Hockey overseeing ‘N-Word’ investigation

Provincial organization looking into alleged use of racial slur.

Doctors wanted in the Shuswap

District of Sicamous effort may soon pay off

Natalie Wilkie takes off for the Paralympics

Salmon Arm skier represents Team Canada in Pyeongchang

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Coyotes score with a minute left to slide past Canucks

Derek Stepan nets game-winner to lift Arizona over Vancouver

Body discovered at Kamloops pulp mill

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond at the Domtar Pulp Mill

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

South Okanagan cop chided in not-guilty verdict for youth sex assault

No police notes, no DNA test and no chance for girl to identify or absolve alleged assaulter until pre-trial

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Most Read