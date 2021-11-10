Salmon Arm Silverbacks fans can skate with the team this weekend

After 4 p.m. game on Nov. 14 concludes, fans are invited to lace up and hit the ice

Fans of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks will have a chance to skate with their team this weekend.

The ‘Backs have back-to-back games against the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday Nov. 13, at 6 p.m., and Sunday Nov. 14 at 4 p.m., at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.

After Sunday’s game, fans are invited to lace up and hit the ice with the red-hot Silverbacks who, as of Nov. 6, are on a seven-game winning streak.

Silverbacks Head Coach Tyler Shattock said players always have fun with the annual Skate With the Backs event.

“The guys always come in from the skate with huge smiles, and it means a lot to them to get to know the people who cheer for them every weekend from the stands,” said Shattock.

Fans interested in participating must wear a helmet. Masks are not required on the ice, though proof of vaccination is required to enter the Shaw Centre.

