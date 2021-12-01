Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward named BCHL 2nd star of the month

Simon Tassy had 10 goals and 10 assists in 12 games during the month of November

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Simon Tassy scored three goals against the West Kelowna Warriors on Nov. 19 in a 6-3 victory. (Chris Fowler image)

Simon Tassy is on a roll.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward is the British Columbia Hockey League’s (BCHL) leading scorer, with 31 points in 19 games.

Eighteen of those points are goals, which also makes him the league leader in that department. Tassy was recognized as the BCHL’s first star of the week on Nov. 22; now, he’s the league’s second star of the month for November.

The Silverbacks also recognized Tassy as their player of the month for November, congratulating him for his stellar play in a Dec. 1 social media post.

Tassy had points in 10 of 12 games throughout the month, with at least two points in six of those games. He had four points, three goals and an assist, in a 6-3 win against the West Kelowna Warriors on Nov. 19.

Tassy and the Silverbacks face off against the Warriors again this Friday, Dec. 3, at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks win 3 games in 3 nights on the road

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Salmon Arm Silverbacks