Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward is moving on to play for Marian University in Wisconsin. (BCHL)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward signs with U.S. university

In five playoff games against the Vernon Vipers Jack Sampson scored one goal and one assist

A Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward has been selected to play for a university in Wisconsin.

Jack Sampson, 20, was acquired by Marian University at the trade deadline from the Corpus Christi IceRays. In 14 regular season games he had eight points, and in five playoff games against the Vernon Vipers had one goal and one assist.

“We are very excited to learn that Jack Sampson has committed to attend and play for Marian University,” said Silverbacks general manager and head coach Scott Atkinson. “Jack’s character, leadership, and hockey skill will benefit the Sabres lineup. We’d like to thank Jack for the contributions he made to our team last season, and wish him every success in the future.”

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ recruitment process changing for the better

Previous story
‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Just Posted

Letter: Arrow Transportation, Turtle Valley Bison Ranch respond to biosolids concerns

Re: Margaret Fryatt’s letter of April 18, Turtle Valley biosolids plan should… Continue reading

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward signs with U.S. university

In five playoff games against the Vernon Vipers Jack Sampson scored one goal and one assist

Blackburn Park picnic shelter going up

Salmon Arm Rotary Club contributing $50,000 towards $80,000 project

Local 53-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash on highway near Sicamous

The crash took place on the Trans-Canada Highway near its intersection with Cambie Solsqua Road.

Man shot after striking RCMP officer with baseball bat sentenced

Unmarked police cruiser stolen in one of two crime sprees detailed in Salmon Arm court

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

Two bus loads of puppies coming to the Okanagan

A charity group is bringing 65 dogs to the Okanagan on May 2

‘Keep our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

This would affect several schools in the district, with two principals assuming teaching positions

Assault on elderly Okanagan woman now attempted murder charge

Kevin Lee Barret appeared in Kelowna court on Wednesday

South Okanagan RCMP find young child that left their house on their own

A concerned citizen called the RCMP to report that he had located a young child alone

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

Snapshot: Shuswap Rotarians hit the road for food banks

Rotary clubs in Salmon Arm and Chase go door to door in weekend blitz

Highway 97 crash fatal after vehicle collides with semi

Two-vehicle collision occurred north of Summerland on April 27

Most Read