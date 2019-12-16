Zach Gabruch slides hard into the boards after racing the Trail Smoke Eaters’ Chase Dafoe to get control of the puck behind the Silverbacks’ net during their 7-4 win on Sunday, Dec. 15. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks go on scoring spree during teddy bear toss game

‘Backs snap losing streak with win over Trail Smoke Eaters

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks ended a losing streak in front of the home crowd Sunday, dominating the second and third periods to send the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters packing 7-4.

The Smokies potted the first two goals of the game, one 7:30 after the opening face off, and another 15 minutes in on the power play. Less than a minute after Trail’s second goal, Daniel Rybarik got the puck past Matteo Paler-Chow in the Trail net and was rewarded with a shower of stuffed animals as it was the ‘Backs’ teddy bear toss night.

The score remained 2-1 through the end of the period, but the Silverbacks wasted no time tieing the game up three minutes into the second frame off the stick of Logan Shaw. Akito Hirose gave the ‘Backs their first lead of the game in the final second of Trail d-man’s Kyle Pow’s holding penalty.

Read More: Salmon Arm mayor hopeful funds for major eco-tourism project not lost

Read More: Sicamous Eagles drop game to visiting Wranglers

A few minutes after getting out of the box,Pow was sent to the dressing room for checking from behind and then trading shoves with the Silverbacks’ Sam Schofield after the play had been whistled dead.

In the final minute of the second period, Owen Ozar scored a power-play goal for the Smokies to leave the score 3-3 heading into the third frame.

Hirose scored his second goal of the game five minutes into the third, and Shaw quickly followed up with a second goal of his own to give the ‘Backs a convincing 5-3 lead as the clock ticked down.

Read More: Man reportedly dies at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

Read More: In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up Sicamous

Trail wasn’t done adding to their tally yet as Kent Johnson made a 5-on-3 chance count at 12:29.

The refs ruled that Jaden Senkoe of the Smoke Eaters instigated a late-game dust-up between him and Nick Martino. Both men were given game misconducts while Carson Briere sat out Senkoe’s instigator penalty, allowing the ‘Backs to further pressure Paler-Chow.

Rybarik’s 18th goal of the season and second of the night made the score 6-4 with less than three minutes to play, and compelled the Smoke Eaters to pull their goaltender. Luke Mylymok scored on the empty net just before the buzzer to cap off a 7-4 final.

The win against Trail ended a nine-game losing skid for the ’Backs who will play their last two games of 2019 after a break for Christmas.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sicamous Eagles drop game to visiting Wranglers

Just Posted

Salmon Arm women’s experience teaching soccer in Kenya subject of documentary

Rough cuts of film on soccer camp in Akonjo village to screen at Classic on Dec. 23

Salmon Arm mayor hopeful funds for major eco-tourism project not lost

West Bay Connector Trail application to Rural Dividend Program could come through in 2020

Sicamous Eagles drop game to visiting Wranglers

The Eagles have two games remaining in 2020 to rebound from the 6-2 loss on Friday, Dec. 13

In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up Sicamous

The stop on the train’s Canada-wide journey came with a $5,500 donation to local food bank.

Update: Collision cleared on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

The crash took place at the highway’s intersection with Deep Creek Road.

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Salmon Arm Silverbacks go on scoring spree during teddy bear toss game

‘Backs snap losing streak with win over Trail Smoke Eaters

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

Eagle feather from B.C. made it to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Man reportedly dies at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday

Downed power lines close North Okanagan highway

Traffic at a standstill on Highway 97A near the Esso and Tim Hortons

Most Read