Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say stops 26 shots for first career BCHL shutout

By Blake Friars, Contributor

Daniel Panetta, Isaac Lambert, Nathan Mackie and Simon Tassy scored for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday, Nov. 26. Silverbacks goaltender Owen Say stopped all 26 shots he faced as the Silverbacks downed the Wenatchee Wild 4-0 inside Town Toyota Center.

In the opening 20 minutes in Wenatchee, the Wild got the better of the chances early on. They had the first four shots on the net, forcing Say to be sharp early. The first good chance came off the stick of Sal Collora on the doorstep and Say slid across to make the left pad save. He made two more right-pad saves in the opening frame, one off the stick of Hunter Hastings and the next from Anthony Cafarelli.

The Silverbacks slowly began to find traction midway through the first period. The Silverbacks got one powerplay in the first period and they made no mistake. Daniel Panetta received a beautiful backdoor pass from Noah Serdachny and he tapped it in for his seventh of the year. Say was the Silverbacks’ best player in the opening frame, stopping all eight shots he faced.

In the middle frame, the Silverbacks got on the board early. Five minutes in, Isaac Lambert came off the bench and snapped a shot five-hole on Shea, doubling the Silverbacks lead. Danny Ciccarello and Nathan Mackie added the assists. The Wild pushed back with some chances, but Say was again equal to the task, keeping the Wild in check.

The Silverbacks added the third marker late in the second period; the Mackie line was again producing. Mackie picked up his rebound off the pad of Shea and chipped it over the pad to give the Silverbacks a 3-0 lead. Ciccarello and Hartmann picked up the assists. Say stopped all 23 shots he faced through two periods of play.

In the third period, the Silverbacks clamped things down defensively, only allowing three shots. Simon Tassy scored a goal late to make it 4-0 Silverbacks; Tucker Hartmann picked up another assist on Tassy’s league-leading 18th of the year. Tassy is first in league scoring with 29 points. Say improved to 10-2-1 on the season and he stopped all 26 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season.

With the win, the Backs improve to 13-2-1 on the season. They will play two more games in Wenatchee before they return home Sunday night, Nov. 28.

