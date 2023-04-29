Salmon Arm Silverbacks handed first regulation playoff loss, drop Game 1 to Penticton

(Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News) The Penticton Vees celebrate as they defeat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-1 in Game No. 1 of the Interior Conference Finals. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks were handed their first regulation loss of the postseason Friday, April 28, following a five-goal outburst from the Penticton Vees in Game No. 1 of the BCHL Interior Conference Finals.

Special teams proved to be the difference at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC), as the Silverbacks fell by a margin of 5-1 in the team’s first conference finals appearance in 12 years.

The Vees’ Thomas Pichette shorthanded goal in the first period stood to be the game-winner.

Penticton scored twice in the game’s first five and a half minutes and added another marker in the middle frame, before Salmon Arm’s Isaac Lambert scored his team’s lone goal early in the third period.

The Vees — who used five different goal scorers in Friday’s win — responded with two more goals in the final frame to extend its lead to 5-1.

Silverbacks goaltender Matthew Tovell made 29 saves in a losing effort.

The Silverbacks were assessed with six minor penalties, allowing a pair of power-play goals in the process.

Penticton, meanwhile, killed all six penalties it took, leaving Salmon Arm empty-handed with the man advantage.

Friday marked just the second time the Silverbacks have lost this postseason, including games that needed overtime.

Following a sweep of the Prince George Spruce Kings, Salmon Arm downed the Vernon Vipers in five games to advance past the second round for the first time since 2011.

The Vees and Silverbacks are back in action at the SOEC on Saturday night, April 29, for Game No. 2. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

The series shifts to Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre next week for Games No. 3 and 4.

The Silverbacks’ venue set a 15-year attendance record last Friday when the team closed out the Vernon Vipers in Game No. 5 of the playoffs’ second round.

READ MORE: Rivalry reignites as Penticton Vees, Salmon Arm set for 3rd-round battle

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BCHLhockeyPenticton VeesSalmon Arm SilverbacksSports