Silverbacks defenceman Ryan Hogg races for the puck against Vernon Vipers forwards Jesse Lansdell and Niko Karamanis during the Silverbacks final 2018 playoff game. The ‘Backs hit the ice at the Shaw Centre Aug. 25 and Aug. 31 for a pair of home exhibition games. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks hit the home-ice for exhibition games

Games scheduled Aug. 25 against West Kelowna, Aug. 31 against Vernon

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks hit the ice at the Shaw Centre Aug. 25 and 31 for a pair of home exhibition games to get fans and players hyped for the upcoming regular season.

On Aug. 25 the ’Backs square off against the West Kelowna Warriors. The home team is looking for a repeat of their last match against West Kelowna where they came out on top with a big 8-3 victory.

On Aug. 31 the Silverbacks play the Vernon Vipers, the team that upset their 2018 playoff hopes with a heartbreaking 1-0 overtime defeat in game four of a playoff series swept by Vernon.

The puck drops in both of these exhibition games at 7 p.m. at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.

Related: NHL players join Silverbacks for Pro Am game

The team announced last week they have signed defenceman Ethan McLaughlin of Penticton for the upcoming season. McLaughlin put up 37 points in 36 games with the Okanagan Hockey Academy red midget prep team last season.

Two skaters with the team also recently committed to new opportunities.

Forward Tanner Campbell has signed with the University of Regina after four years in the BCHL and one season spent on the Silverbacks bench. Last season Campbell put up 40 points in 47 games.

Forward Trevor Adams has committed to playing with the United States Air Force Academy team next season. Originally from Muskegon, Michigan, Adams will be returning south of the border to Colorado Springs to take his place on the academy team.

Related: Silverbacks sign several up and coming skaters

 

