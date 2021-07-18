Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say gets congratulations from Drew Bennett following a 35-save performance on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, when Salmon Arm beat the Vernon Vipers 3-1 in BCHL pod play at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Vernon Vipers Photography)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks hockey team to play 26 home games this season, fans welcome

Silverbacks fans can now purchase season tickets for games at the Shaw Centre

Hockey fans will be able to watch the Salmon Arm Silverbacks live and in person at the Shaw Centre this year.

On July 15, the Junior A Silverbacks, part of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), announced season tickets were available for purchase.

The team will have 26 home games and as many spectators as public health orders allow will be able to attend them.

The Silverbacks’ first game is on Oct. 9 against the Merritt Centennials. Salmon Arm’s home opener will be on Oct. 15 against the Vernon Vipers.

The BCHL released its full 54-game schedule on June 7. The Silverbacks have created an infographic for fans that has all of the team’s home game dates on it.

