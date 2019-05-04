Silverbacks skaters slap some high fives to their teammates on the bench after Nick Unruh opened up the team’s scoring against Alberni Valley Oct. 19, 2018. (File photo) Silverbacks skaters slap some high fives to their teammates on the bench after Nick Unruh opened up the team’s scoring against Alberni Valley Oct. 19. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks Junior A Hockey Club looking for trainer

Position with the Junior A team includes a broad range of duties.

How are your training abilities?

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are looking for a trainer for the upcoming season.

The trainer position includes: game night setup, gear inventory and repair, road trip preparations, first aid, skate sharpening, laundry duties, maintaining a clean dressing room and gym facility, managing player medical communication and appointments, and maintaining player medical records.

Qualifications wanted include: first aid certified, experience sharpening skates, junior hockey experience is an asset and sports store experience is an asset.

If you’re interested, email your resumé with references to opsmanager@sasilverbacks.com.

Read more: Silverbacks’ recruitment process changing for the better

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New triathlon event planned for White Lake in June

Just Posted

Shuswap’s McGuire Lake: Looking into a bottomless mystery

How deep is this lake near Salmon Arm’s downtown? A Vancouver resident revisits a youthful vision.

New triathlon event planned for White Lake in June

Athletes of all skill levels will have opportunity to swim, bike and run

Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake: Looking into a bottomless mystery

How deep is McGuire Lake? A Lower Mainland resident tries to confirm a vision from his youth.

Shuswap Theatre Company kicking off the Okanagan Theatre Festival Lend me a Tenor

The festival will show seven plays in seven days from May 17 to 23

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: May the fourth be with you — with sun and clouds

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies with breaks of sun

TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary

The Expo Centre, of Expo ‘86, was renamed Science World British Columbia in 1987.

Update: Tire pile and campers ablaze at Penticton Speedway

The blaze allegedly started due to work being done on a camper, spread to tire pile

Anchored to the community: Vernon Yacht Club launches campaign for 5-year-old boy battling leukemia

The boats show is free to the public, so organizers are hosting a raffle to raise money for the costs associated with getting treatment.

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

Beer fest to close Okanagan park

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival will close Waterfront Park in Kelowna

Coldstream group holds auction for refugee family moving to Vernon

The Long Table will be holding an online auction for the family until Sunday, May 12.

Most Read