The Silverbacks’ line comes together to congratulate Matthew Verboon, Logan Shaw and John Little on a play that resulted in a goal against West Kelowna Feb. 1. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks make big 5-1 win over West Kelowna Warriors

Three-goal first period puts the ‘Backs ahead early on

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks kicked their offensive lines into high gear Friday night, putting the visiting West Kelowna Warriors down 5-1 after taking a big lead in the first period.

The ‘Backs first point came just five minutes into the opening frame, coming off a series of quick passes in the Warriors’ zone. Logan Shaw got the puck up the left side, passing it off to Olson Werenka who made an initial attempt on the goal, which was cleanly deflected into the net by Aiden Jenner.

Related: Silverbacks captain, coach talk about pre-playoff push

Exactly five minutes later, Matthew Verboon doubled the Silverbacks’ lead on a sweet play with Shaw and John Little. Little managed to poke-check the puck away from a Warriors’ player, and Shaw made a lightning-quick reaction to wind up a massive slap-shot and put the puck on goal. Verboon was ready for the shot, and deflected it into the net for his ninth game in a row with a goal.

This second unanswered goal sparked a bit of an offensive push from West Kelowna, who very nearly had a point in their favour but were cut short by the penalty whistle just before the puck crossed the line. Now on the powerplay, Salmon Arm made quick work out of a third goal as Nick Unruh scored off the assist from Darren Rizzolo.

Just a minute into the second period, Unruh raised the Silverbacks’ lead to a comfortable 4-0 with his second goal of the game. Jenner made a quick pass out to Unruh moments after a powerplay ended, and Unruh tipped it in for the only goal of the second period.

In the third, West Kelowna would evade the shutout loss by a single point, scoring their only goal of the evening halfway through the final period. Former Silverback Austin Chorney picked up this goal for West Kelowna, knocking in a rebound from teammate Lucas Cullen. Jarrod Semchuk of the Silverbacks would put the final nail in the coffin as the Warriors’ pulled their goaltender late in the third, scoring off a pass from John Little and sealing the game 5-1.

Related: Silverbacks host two tight games against Trail

The Silverbacks travel to West Kelowna tonight for a rematch against the Warriors. A second win over West Kelowna could bump the Silverbacks up a spot in the league standings, helping set them up in a good position as the regular season ends in February.

 

Silverbacks’ forward Matthew Verboon moves to snake around West Kelowna’s Anthony Bishop during the Feb. 1 game in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Silverbacks’ forward Jonathan Krahn grapples with a West Kelowna player on the boards during the Feb. 1 game at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Silverbacks’ forward Matthew Verboon tries to hook the puck around West Kelowna’s goalie, Brock Baier, during the Feb. 1 game at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Canada’s Matt Dunstone tied for first place at curling World Cup

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks make big 5-1 win over West Kelowna Warriors

Three-goal first period puts the ‘Backs ahead early on

Salmon Arm: Big ideas for a city with big rewards

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Letter: Income doesn’t keep up with taxes

There is a question that has been with me for several years.… Continue reading

UPDATE: Driver films rock slide that closes Highway 97

A slide north of Summerland has resulted in a detour

Silverbacks’ captain, coach talk about the pre-playoff push

Salmon Arm Junior A squad aims to go deep through discipline and hustle

‘It just happened’: B.C. woman celebrates her 100th birthday

While sporting a party hat reading ‘eternal youth,’ Elizabeth Viens said there’s no trick to living a long life

VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

For World Wetlands Day, Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an orca

New Brunswick village inundated with calls after offering land for a loonie

The town announced in November that it would offer the deal on 16 plots of land

Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

$500,000 Lotto Max prize sold in Fort Nelson, B.C.

The jackpot of $26.6 million was won in Quebec

Another B.C. forest company looks south for lumber mill expansion

Premier John Horgan promises ‘carrots and sticks’ to grow sawmill jobs

Man dead in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP called to 13900-block of 58A Avenue Friday night for reports of shots fired

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring; Shubenacadie Sam calls for more winter

Wiarton Willie was backed up by the most famous American groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Most Read