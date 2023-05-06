Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ season ends after Game 5 loss in Interior Conference Finals

The Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks exchange handshakes following a five-game series in the Interior Conference Finals. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) The Silverbacks celebrate after cutting into Penticton’s third-period lead on Friday, May 5. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) Penticton Vees captain Frank Djurasevic presented with the Ryan Hatfield Memorial Trophy. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ quest for the BCHL’s Fred Page Cup has come to an end.

A three-goal rally in the third period Friday night, May 5, wasn’t enough to extend the Interior Conference Finals, as the Penticton Vees used a 7-4 victory to eliminate Salmon Arm in Game No. 5 of the third-round series at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

After the Vees stretched their lead to 6-1 in the final frame, the Silverbacks’ Maddux Martin and Isaac Lambert combined to score three goals in five minutes to make it 6-4.

Along with Lambert and Martin, C.J. Foley found the back of the net for Salmon Arm on Friday.

Penticton captain Frank Djurasevic, who was presented with the BCHL’s Interior Conference trophy following the game, responded with an empty-net goal inside the game’s last two minutes.

The Vees’ Bradly Nadeau, who was celebrating his 18th birthday, led the way with two goals and three helpers.

The Silverbacks’ season ends after they became the first team since the Trail Smoke Eaters in March 2022, to hand the Vees a playoff loss.

Lambert scored in overtime Wednesday, May 3, in Game No. 4 at the Shaw Centre to force a fifth game at Penticton’s SOEC.

Salmon Arm booked its place in the Interior Conference Finals for the first time in 12 years after completing a sweep of the Prince George Spruce Kings followed by a five-game series win against the Vernon Vipers in the playoffs’ second round.

The Silverbacks’ playoff run was also marked by a 15-year attendance record set at the Shaw Centre. Representatives from the team say 2,150 people packed the venue for Game No. 5 of Round 2 against the Vipers.

In total, they add that more than 11,000 people were in attendance across seven Salmon Arm playoff games.

Penticton, meanwhile, will play for the Fred Page Cup once again.

Its win marks the team’s 18th Interior Conference championship in franchise history and seventh under head coach, general manager and president Fred Harbinson.

The Vees will battle the Alberni Valley Bulldogs for the Fred Page Cup, a team set to make their first-ever BCHL Finals appearance.

