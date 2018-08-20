Salmon Arm Silverbacks sign defenceman Ethan McLaughlin

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have signed defenceman Ethan McLaughlin of Penticton to their roster for the upcoming season. Last season McLaughlin registered 37 points with the Okanagan Hockey Academy red midget prep team. (Image contributed)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are adding another defensive prospect to their roster, bringing defenceman Ethan McLaughlin to their bench for the upcoming 2018-19 BCHL season.

Last season the Penticton product registered seven goals and 30 assists for a total of 37 points in 36 games while playing for the Okanagan Hockey Academy red midget prep team of the Canadian Sports School Hockey League.

Silverbacks head coach and general manager Scott Atkinson says, “Ethan’s outstanding skating ability enables him to contribute at both ends of the ice. He possesses a very good all-around skill set and has a high hockey-IQ. Ethan fits right into our overall game plan: he defends well, has the skill to play the puck possession game, and can push the pace.”

In response to the news he would be calling the ice at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm home for the upcoming season, McLaughlin commented, “I am very thrilled and honoured to start my Junior career with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Putting on the Silverbacks jersey for the start of the season will be a very proud and exciting time. I also want to prove I can make an impact at both ends of the ice. I look forward to meeting my new teammates, working with the coaches and staff, and being involved in the community of Salmon Arm.”

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks hit the ice for pre-season exhibition games at the Shaw Centre Aug. 25 against the West Kelowna Warriors and Aug. 31 against the Vernon Vipers.

