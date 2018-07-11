Cole Nisse (left) of Salmon Arm comes to the Silverbacks after a season with the Thompson Blazers of the MML that saw him put up 33 points in 38 games as a defenceman. (Image credit: Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks sign local defenceman Cole Nisse

Former Thompson Blazer selected for two-way defence skills

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have signed another local skater to their ranks, adding Cole Nisse to their roster as the latest hometown player in their defensive line.

Related: Silverbacks partner with Minor Hockey

Nisse grew up in Salmon Arm watching the Silverbacks playing and always considered the opportunity to join their ranks as something he would love to do.

He played with Salmon Arm Minor Hockey before moving to Delta and signing with the Delta Hockey Academy where he first started to get competitive with the sport.

“I have been playing for about 12 to 13 years now, it started in Salmon Arm with the minor hockey association and then I started getting serious when I moved to Delta, playing in the academy there,” Nisse says.

“Growing up as a young kid I always watched the Silverbacks, and I have always wanted to play on the team, so now I get the chance. “I’m excited for the opportunity.”

While living in Kamloops, Nisse found himself playing with the Thompson Blazers of the Major Midget League where he racked up 33 points in 38 games as a defenceman — a ratio that did not go unnoticed by the Silverbacks’ scouts who were impressed by his abilities to put points on the board and play strong defence.

“I like to keep my stick on the puck and take out the body every once in a while,” Nisse says. “I also like to move the puck up fast and create opportunities. I wasn’t like a two-way defence guy until I got to Kamloops where it started to work out for me and I got a lot of points. It really helped my season.”

Related: Silverbacks seek local skaters

While Nisse is excited for the opportunity to skate for the hometown team, it doesn’t come without its pressures.

“Oh yeah, it’s pretty exciting. I am a little nervous going in front of the home crowd and stuff but I am mostly excited for the opportunity,” he says.

 

