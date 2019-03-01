Holden Knights of the Beardy’s Blackhawks in the Saskatchewan Midget Hockey League is the first acquisition the Salmon Arm Silverbacks have made in advance of the 2019-2020 BCHL season. (Salmon Arm Silverbacks photo)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks sign promising forward for next season

Coach hopes Holden Knights can bring his intensity to their bench

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have secured some promising offensive talent for next season in the form of forward Holden Knights.

Hailing from the prairie town of Warman, Saskatchewan, Knights is currently playing in the Saskatchewan Midget Hockey League for the Beardy’s Blackhawks for a second straight season as their alternate captain. Last year, Knights had 21 points in 34 games, and this year he has 29 goals and 26 assists in just 40 games for 55 points.

As an affiliate this season of the La Ronge Ice Wolves of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, Knights has one goal in two appearances. At the Mac’s Tournament this season, the forward led his team with four goals and two assists in four games tying him for eighth in tournament point scoring in the league.

“I chose Salmon Arm because it seems like a great organization and it’s something that I wanted to be a part of and I think I’m going to fit in,” Knights says. “My goals for next year are to have a good rookie year and I hope to get a scholarship in the future. I think my skating is the strongest part of my game and will help my transition to the BCHL.”

The Silverbacks’ coaching staff are confident the skills Knights has shown in the midget leagues will come as a benefit to the Salmon Arm bench.

“We feel that Holden is an elite forward, who possesses a full skill set, and can step right into our line up and make an immediate impact. We anticipate him being a fan favourite given his ability to generate offence and score, while at the same time playing an extremely physical and gritty brand of hockey. Holden is extremely difficult to play against,” said Silverbacks GM and Head Coach Scott Atkinson.

Holden Knights will join the Silverbacks for training camps during the off-season, after the 2019 BCHL playoffs come to a close, and will skate in his first game as a Silverback come next season.

 

