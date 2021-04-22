Salmon Arm Silverbacks slip past West Kelowna

Simon Tassy scores twice as Gorillas dump Warriors 5-2 in B.C. Hockey League pod play in Vernon

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Liam Vanderkooi keeps an eye on West Kelowna Warriors forward Bryden Sinclair during the ‘Backs’ 5-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play victory Wednesday, April 21, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)

Twenty-four hours earlier, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks were on the wrong end of a 5-2 decision to the Vernon Vipers.

On Wednesday, the ‘Backs were on the correct end of a 5-2 result.

Simon Tassy scored twice and Liam Vanderkooi made 26 saves as Salmon Arm defeated the West Kelowna Warriors 5-2 in B.C. Hockey League pod play at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place.

“We were able to do a lot of same things we did last game and with a lot more success tonigh,” said Silverbacks head coach Tyler Shattock. “It’s a credit to them, being able to do it with their sixth game in eight nights. It definitely didn’t look it at all tonight. That was probably our most consistent 60-minute effort of the pod…It was a total team effort and that’s what we needed.”

Tassy’s deuce staked the Silverbacks to a 2-0 lead early in the second period. The Warriors – playing a third straight game with 10 forwards and eight defencemen due to injuries – got to within a goal when Carter Wilkie scored on the powerplay at 2:34 of the middle frame.

Goals from Tucker Hartmann and Cameron Recchi before the end of the period would give Salmon Arm a 4-1 cushion heading into the final 20 minutes.

Tyler Cristall would pull West Kelowna to within a pair at 4:56 with a powerplay marker. Sullivan Mack with his eighth goal of the pod season finished the scoring for Salmon Arm at 19:28.

Johnny Derrick made 36 saves for the Warriors, who sit third in the pod at 5-4-2-1, two points behind the Vipers (6-3-1-1) and three back of Salmon Arm (6-3-2-1).

The Warriors will play Vernon Friday night and Salmon Arm will face off against the Snakes Saturday evening.

READ MORE: Just one North Okanagan-Shuswap health area sees rise in new COVID-19 cases

READ MORE: WATCH: West Kelowna firefighters make a splash in North Okanagan



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLSalmon Arm SilverbacksWest Kelowna Warriors