Salmon Arm Silverbacks split series with West Kelowna

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks split a two-game series with the West Kelowna Warriors on October 9 and 10. (File photo)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks scored their first win of the pre-season by holding off the West Kelowna Warriors for a one-point win on the road, but lost by a single goal the following night.

The ‘Backs took on their second opponent of the exhibition Okanagan Cup in front of empty stands due to COVID-19 restrictions. Salmon Arm got on the board first with a goal from Drew Bennett halfway through the first frame. The Warriors scored one of their own on the power play to leave things all square after 20 minutes.

Salmon Arm took charge early in the second with a Simon Tassy goal 22 seconds in, and then a follow-up from Danny Ciccarello two minutes later.

The Warriors scored their second of the game off the stick of Charles-Alexis Legault, but Ciccarello capitalized on a power-play opportunity to make the score 4-2 heading into the third.

Ciccarello’s hot streak continued with a hat-trick goal two minutes into the third period.

The Warriors weren’t prepared to roll over and give up, despite the three-goal deficit. They pulled off a goal at the halfway point of the third period and another five minutes later, but the ‘Backs held them off for the win.

The following night in the Shaw Centre, the Silverbacks and Warriors faced off again. The visiting team held the Silverbacks scoreless in the first period and put a point on the scoreboard four minutes in.

Sam Schofield evened the score for the Silverbacks two minutes into the second frame but the Warriors restored their lead less than 30 seconds later.

Bennett scored anther equalizer for the ‘Backs but, when the Warriors put up a third goal on the power play, they could not answer. The clock ran out with the scoreboard reading 3-2 for West Kelowna.

The Silverbacks will take the ice again on Oct. 16 for a showdown against the Vipers in Vernon ,and then another the following night in Salmon Arm.



