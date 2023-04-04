Salmon Arm Silverbacks start playoffs with pair of wins versus Spruce Kings

Silverbacks’ fans got to watch the Salmon Arm team play the first two games of its playoff run versus the Prince George Spruce Kings at Shaw Centre on March 31 and April 1, 2023. (File photo)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks fans have enjoyed an exciting start to the BCHL playoffs.

On Saturday, April 1, Salmon Arm’s Junior A squad picked up its second win, 6-3, in Game 2 of the playoffs versus the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Game 1 took place before a 1,127-person crowd at Shaw Centre on Friday, March 31. The first frame went by with a pair of penalties for the Prince George guests, and neither team lighting up the board. At the 7:04 mark in the second period, Silverback Ethan Ullrick potted a power-play conversion off CJ Foley and Owen Beckner. The Kings’ John Herrington tied things up at 14:08, and the score would remain tied at 1-1 until the buzzer. Early in the third period, there was excitement among Salmon Arm fans in the stands after Isaac Lambert put the team in the lead with a goal assisted by Foley and Ullrick. Despite a strong effort from Prince George, the ‘Backs held on to the lead to win their first of the seven-game playoff series.

Lambert was named the game’s third star, while Salmon Arm netminder Matthew Tovell received first-star honours, having stopped 34 of 35 shots on net.

More than 1,300 people were in the stands for Saturday’s rematch.

Scoring opened at 7:33 with a marker from Silverback Brandon Santa Juana, off Nathan Mackie and Ullrick. The Kings’ Linden Makow responded a minute later, tying things up before the period’s halfway mark. A late goal by Ty Gagno gave the Kings a 2-1 lead going into the second period. But that lead would be short lived.

Thirty-seven seconds into the second period, Foley potted a second goal for Salmon Arm, assisted by Santa Juana and Mathiew Bourgault. Soon after, the Kings’ Jake Schneider responded with a power-play marker. Less than a minute later, the ‘Backs picked up a rebound with a goal by Casy Laylin, assisted by Maddux Martin and Tristan Allen. The second-period excitement continued for Salmon Arm fans, with the home team adding two more goals, Ullrick off Bourgault and Foley, and Haydn Stavroff assisted by Ryan Gillespie, giving the team a 5-3 lead before the buzzer.

The Silverbacks returned to the ice in the third period looking to add to their lead. Salmon Arm’s efforts proved successful, with Liam Steele adding to the team’s tally late in the frame, with assists by Santa Juana and Reid Varkonyi.

Tovell once again handled goalie duty, stopping 20 out of 23 shots.

Santa Juana was named the game’s second star. First star went to teammate Hayden Stavroff.

The Silverbacks’ playoff run continues with a pair of games, Tuesday, April 4 (after press time) and Wednesday, April 5, at Kopar Memorial Arena in Prince George. The two teams are back in Salmon Arm on April 7.

